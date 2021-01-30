Today, Saturday, the German Ministry of Health announced on the social networking site “Twitter” that the German states will receive at least 5 million additional doses of anti-Corona vaccines by February 22, according to data from the manufacturers “Biontech”, “Moderna” and “AstraZeneca”.

The Minister of Health, Jens Young, spoke on «Twitter» of good news after a difficult start.

According to the ministry, Germany has received more than 5.3 million vaccine doses, and 2.2 million people have been vaccinated since the vaccination campaign began five weeks ago.

The German government has been criticized for the slow pace of the vaccination campaign.

“The beginning of the vaccination campaign was difficult,” said young men in Berlin on Friday, adding that the available vaccines are fewer than European Union requests.