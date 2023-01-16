The march called for this Saturday to protest the eviction of the German town of Lützerath to increase the exploitation of an open-pit lingite mine began with the presence of the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

“We are in Lützerath, a German town threatened with demolition due to the expansion of a coal mine. The people have been resisting for years,” Thunberg wrote in a message on Twitter in which she invited to join the protest.

The demonstration was called by a broad alliance of organizations opposing lignite mining and the demolition of the town of Lützerath, including Fridays For Future and Greenpeace.

On Wednesday the eviction of the town of Lützerath, in the west of the country, began to increase the exploitation of open-pit lignite in the Garzweiler II mine, in the face of resistance from environmental activists, who greeted the agents with stones, fireworks and Molotov cocktails .

The eviction is complicated because while Lützerath is almost clear on the surface, there are opponents of the lignite mine who have entrenched themselves in underground tunnels.

In total, almost 300 activists were evacuated from Lützerath during the operation Photo: EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

After all the buildings were left empty on Friday of last week, the police vacated since the beginning of the eviction operation last Wednesday 35 structures in trees, as well as thirty wooden constructions erected by the activists.

In total, almost 300 activists were evacuated from Lützerath during the operation, in the framework of which four acts of resistance to the eviction were registered.

On the sidelines of the peaceful march on Saturday, protesters tried to circumvent the police barriers to access the cordoned-off town and the edge of the open-cast mine, for which the police used water cannons, pepper spray and batons and led made twelve arrests.

According to the authorities, since the beginning of the operation, more than seventy policemen have been injured and nine activists have been taken to the hospital, although without serious injuries. See also Boris Johnson considers the rebellion settled and says that "nothing and no one" will stop him Photo: EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

The German police ended this Sunday the eviction operation of the town of Lützerath to increase the exploitation of an open-pit lignite mine, after strong resistance from environmental activists.

In statements to the ntv network, Andreas Müller, a spokesman for the Aachen police, confirmed that the police eviction operation in Lützerath has concluded, although he noted that the rescue efforts of two people who remain entrenched in an underground tunnel continue.

He specified that it is “a rescue operation” that is carried out by RWE, the operator of the Garzweiler II lignite mine, at the facilities of the energy consortium.

“There are no more activists left in the Lützerath area,” the police confirmed in a statement.

Müller defended the actions of the security forces and argued that if yesterday there were protesters who circumvented the police barriers and despite repeated appeals they did not refrain from embarrassing the agents, “then it has nothing to do with a peaceful protest, but rather consciously and deliberately seek confrontation with the police”.

According to the statement, since the beginning of the operation, more than seventy police officers have been injured and nine activists have been taken to the hospital, although there are no serious injuries to be regretted.

About thirty police vehicles were damaged and 32 tires of cars belonging to the security forces were also punctured.

Since the start of the eviction, 154 criminal investigations have been opened.

