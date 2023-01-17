Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was one of several protesters taken away by police during protests against open-cast lignite mining in the abandoned village of Lutzerat in western Germany. She was “detained” by three officers, who carried out an identity check, but “no arrests were made”, said a spokesman for the Aachen police.

Thunberg, along with a group of 60-70 people, sat down near the edge of the Garzweiler lignite mine for a protest action. The police surrounded the group and, as reported by the same authorities, the agents again used batons and pepper spray to remove the demonstrators from the area, where it is strictly forbidden to stop. “We cannot make statements about individuals,” the police spokesman said. I can confirm that a group of people have been apprehended and identification procedures are underway. Once these procedures are completed, people will be released.”





The first departure

The activist had already taken part in the demonstrations against the eviction of Lützerath. In a post dated January 13, he had invited his followers to join the protest: “Week 230 of the climate strike – he wrote on Twitter -. We are currently in Lützerath, a German village threatened with demolition for the expansion of a coal mine. People have been resisting for years. Join us”. Two days later Greta was forcibly removed by the German police.

Also that day – it was last January 15 – the twenty-year-old had sat on the edge of a wall overlooking the mine, causing the concern of the agents, who had ordered her to leave for her own safety. The leader of the environmental movement “Fridays for future” had not followed her instructions and the policemen had dragged her away for a short distance. The photo of the German police grabbing Thunberg had gone around the world.

The memo on Twitter

Everything suggests that Greta won’t stop even after today’s departure. “A reminder: People in power don’t need conferences, treaties or agreements to start taking real climate action. They can start today,” Thunberg wrote in a pinned post on Twitter. “When enough people join together, change will come and we can achieve almost anything. So instead of looking for hope, start creating it.”



