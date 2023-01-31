Germany | Prosecutors: A woman found her doppelgänger on Instagram and killed him to stage her own death

The body of a young woman was found in a car in the southern German city of Ingolstadt in August. A woman who resembles the victim and her accomplice are suspected of murder.

in Germany Prosecutors in the state of Bavaria believe the woman searched for her doppelgänger on Instagram and killed him with the help of a friend to stage her own death. Sakslaislehti, among others, write about it Bild and a British magazine The Guardian.

According to Bild, the suspected perpetrator, now a 24-year-old woman, and a man of the same age, who is suspected to be her partner in crime, are charged with murder.

Arrest warrants were issued for both of them last week, reports The Guardian. The two face life in prison if convicted.

Exceptional the case shocked the whole of Germany last year.

A young one a woman’s body was found in a car in the southern German city of Ingolstadt in August.

According to the prosecutors, the suspected perpetrators lifted the victim into the back seat of the car. The two parked the car in a quiet residential area, where the parents of the woman suspected of staging her death found it on August 16 shortly before midnight.

The woman’s parents identified the body and confirmed her identity. However, the autopsy report raised questions about the identity of the victim.

The victim was eventually identified as a 23-year-old beauty blogger living in Munich. The fact that his face was badly mutilated due to knife blows had contributed to the victim’s incorrect identification.

The woman’s death was initially considered an accident, but the evidence showed that it was a homicide, writes Bild.

Of murder the female suspect had multiple profiles with different names on multiple social media channels. In the week before the act, he contacted several young women who resembled him and tried to arrange meetings with them.

Of them, only the beauty blogger finally agreed to meet the suspect. The woman is said to have lured her victim to a meeting under the guise of a cosmetic offer advertised in the magazine. The suspected perpetrator and the man who assisted him announced that they would pick up the victim by car from his apartment on the day of the suspected homicide.

The victim was transported by car to a forest near the city of Ingolstadt, where the duo had gotten their victim out of the car under the guise of an excuse.

After that, the woman was allegedly stabbed to death with 50 knife blows. The suspected deadly weapon has not been found.

Bavarian the police initially arrested the duo suspected of the death already in August. However, the authorities have opened the motive of the act publicly only now.

“We assume that the accused wanted to hide and stage his own death due to a family dispute,” said a representative of the prosecutor’s office Veronika Grieser on Monday.

Police spokesperson Andreas Aichele told Bild that solving the case required a lot from the investigators.

“It’s not every day that such an exceptional case comes along. When the body was found, we didn’t expect such twists and turns in the investigation.”

The suspects have been silent about the act and its possible motive.