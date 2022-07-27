The heads of the seven cities of German Rügen urged the Ministry of Economy to launch Nord Stream 2

The heads of the seven cities of German Rügen wrote an appeal to the regional and federal governments of Germany with a request to launch Nord Stream 2. About it informs rtl news.

According to the publication, due to restrictions on Russian gas supplies, there is growing concern in Germany about serious energy problems. “On the island of Rügen, near which the Baltic gas pipelines from Russia are loaded, local politicians are campaigning for Nord Stream 2,” the newspaper writes.

The corresponding letter was signed by the heads of the city administrations of Bergen, Sellin, Sassnitz, Binz, as well as other cities. They believe that the course proposed by the German authorities to refuse energy carriers from Russia is not correct. In their opinion, Germany’s policy endangers the country’s energy security.

The letter was sent to the Minister of Economy of the Federal Government, Robert Habek, as well as to the head of the government of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that supplies via Nord Stream could fall by half and suggested launching Nord Stream 2. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stressed that the highway is not certified and cannot be launched.