CDU leader Dobrindt calls for cuts to benefits for Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugees who do not want to work should have benefits reduced, says Alexander Dobrindt, head of the parliamentary faction of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the Bundestag. With such a call he spoke in an interview with Tagesschau.

According to the politician, employment of Ukrainians should be a priority. He noted that every adult refugee should be offered a job, and if they refuse it, payments should be reduced. Dobrindt recalled that currently only 20 percent of Ukrainian refugees living in Germany work.