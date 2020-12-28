German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the German government will not change its approach to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in connection with the coming into office of US President Joe Biden on January 20.

In an interview with RND, Maas noted that “it is not worth talking about European sovereignty if it is understood that in the future we will only do what the United States wants.”

The German Foreign Minister believes that Berlin and Washington will have disagreements on a number of topics in the future.

At the same time, according to the diplomat, it is important that both countries adhere to a common line on key strategic and geopolitical issues.

The construction of SP-2, which provides for two branches of the pipeline from the Russian coast to Germany through the Baltic Sea, was suspended a year ago after the US imposed sanctions on contractors providing services for laying the sea line.

In mid-December, the US Senate passed a draft military budget for the next fiscal year, which would expand restrictions on the pipeline.

On the eve, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov called the US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 a raider attack. However, he noted that the construction of the pipeline is already nearing completion.