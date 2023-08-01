Teachers denounce neo-Nazi students. Forced to leave school and city

Laura Nickel and Max Teske worked at the high school in Burg, a quaint town in eastern Brandenburg very popular with tourists, when they noticed a worrying behavior from some students. “Right-wing extremism was on full display in the school,” Nickel, 34, told AFP. “From Hitler salutes to swastikas drawn on dictionaries and student lockers, not to mention racist and homophobic language.”



In April, teachers they sent an anonymous letter to the local press denouncing the behavior they had witnessed. As AFP always reports, the publication of the letter has led other East German schools to denounce similar incidents and to a new examination of conscience on the growing appeal of extremism.

After reporting the behavior, Nickel said teachers at Mina Witkojc School found some colleagues were supporting them, but others were not, and that the school management “was passive”. At the end of the school year, an anonymous letter from some parents of students was sent to the management, requesting the resignation of the two teachers.

Then a hundred stickers with photos of the couple and the words “Piss off to Berlin” were posted throughout the Burg, and an appeal to kick them out even appeared on an Instagram account, but was later taken down. The pressure became too much for Nickel and Teske, 31, who asked to be transferred.

The decision was applauded by the AfD and Lena Kotre, a member of the Brandenburg regional parliament, told AFP that the teachers were “cowards” and “unable to face headwinds”. The deputy minimized the pupils’ Hitler salute, despite the fact that there are photos of them making the gesture, which in Germany is a crime punishable by up to three years in prison. “They didn’t want to glorify the Third Reich, but to provoke, as teenagers do when they go through puberty,” he said.

The story takes place in a context in which the far-right AfD party has risen to record levels in opinion polls, driven by discontent with the ruling coalition. The greatest progress is being made in the eastern part of the former communism. Many in the east – known as the German Democratic Republic (GDR) during the Communist regime – still feel they lost when national reunification took place in 1990.

