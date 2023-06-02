The national team germany He announced the players called up for the friendly match that he will play with his counterpart from Colombia, on June 20. The European team prepares to face the Eucopa-2024, of which Germany will be the host country.

Among those summoned by the technical director of Germany, Hansi Flick, the return of the Manchester City captain, Ilkay Gundogan, who was not recently taken into account to integrate the Teutonic team, stands out.

In addition to Gundogan, seven other players return to the call. Among these, according to Gol Caracol, the Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger; Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt and Bayern Munich striker Leroy Sané.

However, due to the Champions League final scheduled for June 10 between Manchester City and Inter Milan, Gundogan and Robin Gosens, defender of the Italian team, they will not be able to arrive at the beginning of the call, on June 7, and will join the selection later.

Flick’s call has also generated surprises. Thomas Müller, Mario Gotze, Serge Gnabry and Niklas Sule, among other big names, do not appear on the call-up list.

What other games will Germany play?

Because Germany will host the next Euro-2024 (from June 24 to July 14), His National Team does not have to seek the classification and for this reason he planned a dozen friendly matches.



According to the aforementioned media, on June 12 they will host Ukraine in Bremen in what will be the 1,000th match in the history of the ‘mannschaft’ and four days later they will visit Poland, before hosting Colombia on June 20 in Gelsenkirchen.

It should be remembered that last March Flick summoned five rookies on the 24-player list. Germany defeated Peru, but suffered the first defeat against Belgium since September 1954, and since May 1910 at home.

Who are the summoned?

The list of the 26 players summoned to the German National Team is this:

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Fulham/ENG), Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona/ESP), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER).

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Freiburg/GER), Robin Gosens (Inter Milan/ITA), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig/GER), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham/ENG), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig/GER), David Raum ( RB Leipzig/GER), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid/ESP), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Malick Thiaw (AC Milan/ITA), Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund/GER).

Midfielders and forwards: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen/GER), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich/GER), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City/ENG), Kai Havertz (Chelsea/ENG), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich/GER), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich/GER), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich/GER), Kevin Schade (Brentford/ENG) , Timo Werner (RB Leipzig/GER) and Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen/GER).

