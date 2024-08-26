Repke: The surrender of Krasnoarmeysk will be an immeasurable loss for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The loss of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will be a loss of immeasurable proportions for Kyiv, said German journalist Julian Repke. This is written by RIA Novosti.

There are no foreseeable ways to slow down the advance of Russian troops in the Krasnoarmeysk direction, Repke emphasized. “I do not see any effective measure to slow down the Russian advance in this (Krasnoarmeysk — note from “Lenta.ru”) direction,” he emphasized.

Earlier it became known that Germany will supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with sniper rifles, drones and missiles for the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. The country does not intend to send German instructors to train soldiers on Ukrainian territory.