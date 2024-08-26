Ifo: Situation in Germany worsens and its economy plunges into crisis

The German economy is sinking deeper into crisis, said Clemens Fuest, president of the Institute for Economic Research (Ifo). He is quoted by Bloomberg.

According to Fuest, expectations have worsened in both manufacturing and services. The economy has been stagnating for some time now, and the situation is getting worse. The publication notes that the forecast for business activity in Germany remained at its lowest level since February. This was further confirmation of the gloomy outlook for Europe’s largest economy.

“Optimism that Germany would rebound in 2024 after two years of virtually flat growth has faded as an expected jump in consumer spending has failed to materialize and the country’s industrial sector continues to struggle,” Bloomberg writes.

Gross domestic product unexpectedly fell 0.1 percent in the second quarter, while the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index remained below 50 for a second month in August.

Earlier, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck called the republic’s economic development unsatisfactory. According to him, the country is experiencing persistent stagnation and there is a serious need for private and public investment.

There are also predictions that there will be no economic growth in Germany in 2024.