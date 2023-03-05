Germany could face a severe electricity shortage in 2025, with a deficit of 4 GW. By 2030, the shortage could reach 30 GW. About this on Saturday, March 4, wrote the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag with reference to the result of the consulting company McKinsey.

It is noted that the energy crisis in Germany, with an increase in electricity consumption and the simultaneous closure of reliable power plants, will inevitably come as early as 2025.

“Thus, we are on the path of a significant shortage [электрической энергии]: 30 GW corresponds to the capacity of 30 large thermal power plants <…> Supply interruptions in 2030 will occur almost 100 times in total. The longest phase can last approximately 21 hours,” McKinsey analysts emphasized.

At the same time, Welt am Sonntag recalled that at the end of January, the German Federal Grid Agency announced that the country would be adequately supplied with electricity until 2031. The German regulator took into account the capacity of gas-fired power plants, underground gas storage facilities and emergency power supply facilities in the country.

Earlier, on February 27, Stanislav Mitrakhovich, a leading expert of the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that Germany would need more than $1 trillion by 2030 to comprehensively upgrade its energy system. He explained that in Germany it is necessary to replace coal-fired stations, as well as create an industrial energy storage system that could duplicate renewable energy sources.

On January 29, it was reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez at a meeting in Buenos Aires discussed the prospects for cooperation in the field of energy, in particular, the supply of lithium and green hydrogen was discussed. Scholz also drew attention to the prospects for projects in the field of solar energy.

Prior to this, on January 17, Olaf Scholz said that Berlin will be able to stock up on the necessary amount of LNG by 2024. The head of government assured that the situation with the shortage of gas in the country would not happen again due to the increase in imports.

The day before, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck reminded of the need to continue saving energy in order to prepare for spring and summer. He said that in early December 2022, the citizens of the country consumed 1% of the accumulated gas reserves every day. At the moment, German gas storage facilities are 90.4% full.

On January 14, the Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten newspaper wrote that the energy crisis in Europe has taken a toll on countries and despite a relatively mild winter this year that helps countries get through the season, numerous risks remain.

Germany and other European countries faced an unprecedented increase in gas and electricity prices due to the policy of reducing energy imports from Russia, which was taken by Western countries as a measure of pressure on the Russian Federation after the start of a special operation to protect Donbass.

