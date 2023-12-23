In Germany, they predicted a revision of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strategy for 2024

Germany predicted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would review the strategy for 2024 and go on the defensive after the failure of the counteroffensive. About it reports newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

“The troops are exhausted, there is not enough ammunition. Thus, 2024 will most likely be devoted to defense and gathering new forces,” the publication says. As the newspaper notes, after the counter-offensive it became clear that the Ukrainians would no longer be able to use the same strategy in 2024.

Earlier, the deputy editor-in-chief of the German publication Bild, Paul Ronzheimer, said that the Kyiv authorities are suppressing the truth about the situation at the front. According to him, he stayed in Ukraine for three days, during which he met with the country's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and a number of other officials and military personnel.