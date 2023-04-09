German Finance Ministry: German budget deficit in 2024 will be at least 14 billion euros

The German federal budget deficit in 2024 will be at least 14 billion euros. This was stated by the Minister of Finance of the country, Christian Lindne, writes EADaily.

According to the politician, if there is a need for additional funding for defense or education, funds will have to be cut in other areas. “We will have a deficit of 14 to 18 billion on revenues of 424 billion,” he predicted.

The Minister urged to take into account the increase in tariffs for utilities. “Unfortunately, those who hope that the tax estimate in May will solve all budget problems are mistaken,” he stressed.

Earlier, experts from the research institute at Dai-ichi Life insurance company said that within five years, Germany could overtake Japan in terms of GDP and thus obtain the status of the third economy in the world.