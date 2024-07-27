Eight people were injured on Saturday after handling a package containing white powder at a parcel distribution center in the German city of Giesecke.

Following an examination of the substance, specialists from the Dortmund fire brigade announced the lifting of the warning that had been declared.

Expert analysis showed that the powder was a highly concentrated energy drink that had leaked from a damaged package during shipping, a fire brigade spokesman said.

The spokesman added that additional vehicles were inspected to ensure they were free of powder, as a precautionary measure.

The spokesman had previously stated that when rescue forces and the fire brigade arrived, an injured person was found lying on the ground at the centre, indicating that this person had come into contact with the powder.

The spokesman also said that seven other people had minor injuries. The employee who was found injured at the center and taken to the hospital likely suffered an allergic shock from contact with the substance.