REVALID OR GLORY

They were not the teams, theoretically, with the greatest potential, but the Europe minitron they are going to dispute it Germany, who is looking for his third wound in his third consecutive final (2019 and 2017), and Portugal, who dreams of savoring glory after two troubles (1994 and 2015).

Two teams that have arrived sharp to the decisive stretch. Those of Stefan kuntz they add to that intrinsic German winning genetics touches of modern and versatile equipment: brave in high pressure, good footing and verticality. A thriving team in almost all aspects and to which it adds the great emerging star of the tournament, degraded for a favor of the Absolute: Florian wirtz. With him form a great couple Nmecha. But there are also highly talented players such as Ridley Baku, Raum or Maier.

On the other side, the mini Seleçao, who got off to Spain, is a dagger. Rui Jorge command an offensive tornado from the bench that comes with a tailwind: it links a historic 12-win streak with the icing on the cake of eliminating the current champion. Nuno Mendes, the left back of the future, is already with the elders, but he is Abdu Conté. A hammer on the side of a winning team (they won the Euro U-17 and U-19 almost consecutively) that illuminates the Diogo Dalot, Vitinha, Gedson Fernandes, Dany Mota or Rafa Leao.