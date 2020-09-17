A new resounding scandal over the influence exerted by the far right within the German police has just broken out in the Land of North Rhine-Westphalia. A network of 29 police officers was caught red-handed trading neo-Nazi symbols or xenophobic propaganda on the Internet. For the purposes of the investigation, launched for “incitement to racial hatred”, some 34 police stations and dozens of apartments were searched. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated.

The charges are extremely serious. Mainly from officers and agents who are supposed to enforce the law. The investigators unearthed in discussion groups on the Internet about 100 photos of Adolf Hitler, swastikas and Reich flags of Bismarck. A photo montage shows a migrant in a gas chamber.

Similar cases have taken place in recent months

This new case of infiltration of the extreme right into the police, the army or public bodies raises a lot of emotion and concerns. ” It’s a shame ! ” exclaimed in Düsseldorf the Minister of the Interior of the Land, Herbert Reul (CDU), denouncing people who have “Absolutely nothing to do (…) in our police”.

Other similar cases have hit the headlines in recent months. In July, in the Land of Hesse, around Frankfurt, another investigation revealed the involvement of a former police officer in sending death threats to politicians, including the regional leader of Die Linke, Janine Wissler. This one received several letters or emails stamped “NSU 2.0”, in reference to a small neo-Nazi group, whose members committed ten racist assassinations during the decade 2000. At the end of June, the Bundeswehr, the federal army, had announced the partial dissolution of its special forces, the KSK, overwhelmed by a series of revelations about their proximity to the extreme right.

These cases illustrate the degree of trivialization of nationalists and their nauseating ideas in society. Their presence is important in the anti-mask demonstrations, including the one which gathered another 10,000 people in Munich last weekend. The tolerance, even the complicity, shown towards them by the very diverse public of these gatherings in fact underlines the extent of a deep political malaise, nourished by years of grand coalition and social regression.