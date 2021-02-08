In a joint action, carried out on February 8, Germany, Poland and Sweden expelled three Russian diplomats from their territories in response to the expulsion by Russia of diplomats from these countries last Friday. Moscow rejected the measure, which it called “unfriendly” and “unfounded”. Meanwhile, from Brussels, they ask for new sanctions against Russia.

Germany and Sweden expelled two members of the Russian embassies in their countries on Monday, February 8, while Poland did the same with a member of the Russian consulate in the city of Polsen.

These expulsions respond to the homonymous action carried out by Russia on February 5, when Moscow expelled a diplomat from each of these countries for having participated in demonstrations in favor of the opposition Alexei Navalny.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the demonstrations “illegal”, which took place on 23 January. In these protests, thousands of people took to the streets in rejection of Navalny’s arrest and in favor of democratic changes in the country. Likewise, the three diplomats were declared “personas non gratas”.

The German Chancellery justified the expulsion of the Russian diplomat by stating that his delegate in Moscow was only “fulfilling his task of reporting on the events on the spot legally.” Sweden added to this same justification and Poland relied on the “principle of reciprocity”.

General view of a rally in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on January 31, 2021. © Anton Vaganov / Reuters

After learning of the expulsion of the Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, declared on state television that the actions of the three EU countries were “unjustified, unfriendly and a continuation of the same series of actions. that the West is carrying out against our country, which we classify as interference in internal affairs. “

The meeting between Borrell and Lavrov, a meeting with “high levels of tension”

Zakharova had already justified the expulsion of the European delegates, in an action that took place at the same time as a meeting was taking place in Moscow between the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Russian, Sergei Lavrov, to try to strengthen diplomatic relations that have been deteriorated in recent times, especially after the poisoning of Navalny.

Borrell said on February 7 that the visit “reached high levels of tension,” especially when the community official urged Moscow to release Navalny, and claimed that the expulsion of the three diplomats during their visit showed “that the Russian authorities did not want to take this opportunity to have a more constructive dialogue with the European Union. “

the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell (left) during a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow, Russia, on February 5, 2021. © Russian Foreign Ministry / Via Reuters

“As the EU, we will have to draw the consequences, think carefully about the direction we want to give to our relations with Russia and proceed in a united and determined way,” he said. For his part, Lavrov indicated that it was possibly the EU that was disengaging from Russia.

In a statement on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lavrov stated that in the meeting with Borrell he focused “on normalizing the entire range of relations with the European Union, based not on unilateral demands, but on mutual respect and consideration of interests. of others”.

In Brussels, the call for new sanctions against Moscow grows

The European People’s Party (EPP) and the group of European Conservatives on Monday demanded the adoption of new measures against Russia in addition to those already taken in October after the Navalny poisoning. The EPP also called Borrell’s visit “useless” and “counterproductive.”

The MPs called for “a new strategy for the EU’s relations with Russia, focused on supporting civil society, promoting democratic values, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms and human rights.”

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing accused of alleged defamation, in Moscow, Russia, on February 5, 2021. © Babushkinsky District Court Press Service / Via AFP

The issue of sanctions will be addressed on February 22 at the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the 27 member countries of the EU, as well as at the summit of Heads of State and Government to be held in March. On January 25, the heads of European diplomacy failed in their attempt to reach an agreement to impose more sanctions.

Whether carried out or not, diplomats on both sides will have a difficult job fixing long-deteriorating relations. The approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by the European Medicines Agency is another point of friction between the two powers and voices have already emerged from Hungary and Austria calling for the process to be speeded up.

With EFE, Reuters and AP.