Welt: Zelensky left with no other choice, preparations for negotiations begin

The situation is becoming increasingly hopeless for the Ukrainian army, and the pool of politicians in the allied countries is expanding, who are beginning to demand greater concessions from Kyiv. Therefore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has no choice but to begin preparing for negotiations, the German publication writes The World.

There are a number of reasons for this lack of an alternative for the Ukrainian side, the publication reports. Firstly, the Armed Forces of the Republic (AF) lack manpower, weapons and ammunition. The situation is especially tense in the Donetsk region, where units of the Russian Armed Forces are already striking from seven directions simultaneously and may soon break through the enemy’s defenses.

Secondly, the West refuses to increase the pace of military aid supplies to Kyiv or even their volumes, while the Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing a shortage of weapons. The third reason is the visit of the head of the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba to China. Finally, foreign diplomats are increasingly trying to hint to Zelensky that he will have to come to terms with the loss of Crimea forever.

All this, the authors of the article summarize, forces the Ukrainian leader to gradually prepare Ukrainians for a decision in favor of negotiations.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is ready to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, but does not see Kyiv’s reciprocity in this matter.