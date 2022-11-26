And after falling to Japan 1-2 in the first round of Group E competitions and the criticism leveled at the players and their coach Hansi Flick, the latter decided to attend the press conference alone on Saturday so that one of the players would not incur the hardship of moving a long distance in order to reach the media center from the headquarters of the ” Manshaft”.

And the French Press Agency quoted Flick as saying in the press conference, “There will be no player here with us. Our journey took three hours and a very important match awaits us, so I told them I will come alone.”

The four-time world champions chose Al-Ruwais as their headquarters and exercised in the north, which is more than an hour’s drive from the media center for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and where all press conferences are held on the eve of the matches.

The German Football Association demanded that he be allowed to hold press conferences at his camp in order to avoid the hassle of traveling more than two hours round trip for the coach and one of his players.