The newspaper said that the deal will be financed by the special fund that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced to allocate to the army in the amount of 100 billion euros after the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The newspaper added that Germany may receive the aircraft in 2025-2026 at the earliest, and indicated that the aircraft will replace the “CH-53G” helicopters, which are manufactured by the Sikorsky unit of the American company Lockheed Martin for Military Industries.

The newspaper said Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht will inform Parliament of the decision next week. A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said that no decision had yet been taken on the purchase of the helicopters.