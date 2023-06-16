Bezzecchi: the worried leader

At the conclusion of the first two free practice sessions of the German Grand Prix, the top of the standings was occupied by Marco Bezzecchi, the fastest result at Sachsenring in the combination of times. In this way, the Mooney VR46 team rider has direct access to tomorrow’s Q2 with many ‘pros’, but still with a few ‘cons’ which do not reassure the number 12 at all, fresh from a disappointing race in the last weekend at Mugello.

The rhythm that does not convince

Interviewed by Sky Sports MotoGPBezzecchi still seemed worried about some aspects, starting with the pace of his Ducati: “The day went well overall, but I’m still missing something on the wheelbase – has explained – luckily the guys made a last minute change for the second time attack, and this improved the bike a lot because I was running wide especially in T2 and couldn’t corner well. In the final I had ‘Pecco’ in front of me and I was able to follow him by doing a good lap, but I still don’t feel everything is right”.

Cornering problems

Sessions made even more complex by the numerous crashes and red flags displayed, as well as by the rain that fell during the day, but which do not represent an ‘excuse’ for the rider from Rimini: “The yellow and red flags, the rain and the mess that happened didn’t help, but we’re still missing something – He insisted – I want to see if I can take a step with the guide to try to solve this problem after seeing the data, but in the time attack the bike felt better. In any case, I want to make sure it’s even better with used rubber. Here I suffer in curves; I go wide and, even if I correct with the rear, the bike always starts and tends to be aggressive. On the other hand, at Mugello, with the corners more open and on a more fluid circuit, I could have ridden cleaner, but now I’m trying to arrange myself to ride cleaner here too, because it’s important.”