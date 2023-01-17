Boris Pistorius, born in 1960, interior minister of Lower Saxony for the SPD since February 2013, is the new German defense minister, who succeeds Christine Lambrecht, who resigned yesterday. Pistorius, nicknamed in the past by the Tagesspiegel ‘the red sheriff’ for his hard line against Islamist threats, which led him – applying a precise paragraph of the residence rules – to expel two foreign suspects because they demonstrably posed a particular threat to the Federal Republic of Germany, since 2017 he has been a member of the Hanover parliament.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in announcing his appointment, defined him as “an exceptional politician, he has been dealing with security policy for years and who, with his competence, his assertiveness and his big heart, is exactly the person right to lead the Bundeswehr in the turning point” announced in recent months, a consequence of the war in Ukraine.

From 2006 to 2013 he was mayor of Osnabrueck. He is a widower and has two daughters. Until recently, he was linked to Doris Schroeder-Koepf, the ex-wife of former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. Pistorius joined the SPD in 1976. He will be sworn in the Bundestag on Thursday as successor to outgoing Christine Lambrecht.

Pistorius has long been rumored to have political ambitions at the federal level. In 2019 he ran with Saxon minister Petra Koepping for the federal presidency of the Social Democratic Party, against, among others, Olaf Scholz. In 2017 he was in the shadow cabinet of then chancellor candidate Martin Schulz, as head of internal security. Pistorius is considered very direct and for this reason he is also one of the most popular ministers in Lower Saxony, reports Der Spiegel.

Pistorius has not avoided conflicts in the SPD. When party leader Saskia Esken spoke of “latent racism” in the ranks of the security forces in the summer of 2020, he turned against her and dismissed Esken’s story as false and at risk of exposing the more than 300,000 police officers of police in Germany to “a general unjustified suspicion”.