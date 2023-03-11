Massive deployment of agents in Karlsruhe, in southwest Germany, for a hostage-taking in a pharmacy. A large area has been closed to traffic and pedestrians. The police have opened a school to bring together residents who have not been able to return to their homes, located in the area affected by the operation. No information has leaked out on the number of people inside the pharmacy, reports Bild, but the police have established contact with the possible kidnapper(s).