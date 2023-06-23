The lower house of the German Parliament (Bundestag) approved this Friday a law to facilitate the immigration of skilled labor from outside the European Union (EU)with which the Government intends to deal with the pressing shortage of workers in some sectors.

The promoter of the draft, the Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faesercalled for the vote for the “most modern immigration legislation in the world” and recalled that at the end of 2022 there was a record of almost two million unfilled vacancies in Germany.

“The lack of qualified labor is one of the greatest obstacles to economic growth,” he warned.

388 MPs voted in favor of the bill, which was part of the coalition agreement between Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, while 234 voted against and 31 abstained.

“Germany has long been a country of immigration and must remain so. To guarantee our well-being, we are committed to qualified immigration,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on his Twitter account after the vote.

The law aims to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles and simplify the granting of work permits to non-EU foreigners with a higher education to make Germany a more attractive destination for this type of migration, which is often deterred by language difficulties and obstacles. administrative.

Thus, the requirements to obtain the “blue EU card” will be reduced, to which anyone who finds a paid job in Germany with at least 43,800 euros a year will be able to apply from now on.

Those who acquire it will also have more facilities when it comes to changing employers and sectors, to obtain a residence permit for your family – not only children and spouses, but also parents, from now on – and to apply for a permanent residence permit in the EU.

Another novelty is that those who have at least two years of work experience will be able to work in Germany even if they have not yet completed the process of homologating their degree, as long as the employer undertakes not to hinder further qualification, if necessary. necessary.

Likewise, the conditions will be simplified to be able to study higher education in Germany, as those who have a study visa will be able, in the future, to work at the same time for a certain number of hours in order to cover their expenses.

In addition, a points system similar to the Canadian model will be established that will allow those who meet certain requirements to obtain a temporary job search permit as long as they have the financial resources to support themselves during that time.

Among the jobs with the highest number of vacancies in Germany are all those in the medical and healthcare sector, IT, as well as technical professions such as vehicle mechanics or the installation and repair of technical devices.

With the law approved this Friday, the Government hopes to be able to attract an additional 75,000 skilled workers annually.

