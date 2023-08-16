The German government adopted a bill on Wednesday with a view to legalizing cannabis for recreational use.

According to the text, which still has to be debated and voted on in Parliament, it will be possible from the age of 18 to buy and possess up to 25 grams of cannabis.

With this law, Germany will have one of the most liberal laws in Europe, following in the footsteps of Malta and Luxembourg, which authorized the recreational use of cannabis in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

The German government has also planned a prevention campaign for young people.

The coalition of the Social Democratic leader Olaf Scholz with the Greens and Liberals has made this measure one of the key projects of his mandate, although the initial proposal went much further.

The reform raises criticism in the opposition, police unions and Thursdays, who consider that it will not put an end to drug trafficking, as its defenders suggest.

The bill also establishes the possibility of growing up to three cannabis plants for own consumption.

And it provides for the creation of non-profit associations whose members –a maximum of 500 in each group– will be able to cultivate the plant for their consumption, under the supervision of the public authorities.

These “Cannabis Social Clubs”, as they have been called, will have a regulated activity: They may supply up to 25 grams per day, and a maximum of 50 grams per month. For young people between 18 and 21 years old, it will be a little less: 30 grams per month.

Cannabis consumption will have to take place outside these clubs and will be prohibited within 200 m of these associations, schools, playgrounds or sports fields.

AFP