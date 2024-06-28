Businessman Dotcom was outraged by Biden’s words about rapist sisters

US President Joe Biden misspoke during a presidential debate when talking about women who are subjected to violence. paid attention of German businessman Kim Dotcom on his page on the social network X.

“Many young women are raped by their in-laws, their spouses, their brothers and sisters,” he quoted the American president, calling such a statement absurd.

According to the entrepreneur, Biden disgraced the Democrats with his statement.

The debate between Biden and former US President Donald Trump is taking place in Atlanta. Politicians have already discussed the country’s economy. They also talked about the reasons for the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.