In a letter dated February 23, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Economy Robert Habeck asked Swiss Defense Minister Viola Amherd to “approve” the delivery of Rheinmetall’s Leopard 2 combat tanks belonging to the Swiss army, which are no longer in service, according to what the ministry told AFP, confirming information published by the newspaper. Blake Friday.

Since Switzerland, in the name of neutrality, prohibits the transfer of military equipment to a country at war, Berlin confirmed that the tanks will not be re-exported to Ukraine, according to the Swiss Ministry of Defense.

She explained that the survival of these tanks “in Germany or with partners in NATO and the European Union will be guaranteed” to fill the gaps resulting from the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks that these countries ceded to Ukraine and to improve the supply of spare parts.

For years the Swiss Army has stored 96 Leopard 2 tanks, which are regularly tested but not upgraded.

The Swiss Army has 134 Leopard 2 tanks in service.

Berlin also confirmed its request on Friday.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said, in response to reporters’ questions during a regular government press conference, “We would be happy if Switzerland would consider handing over” the out-of-service tanks. He did not specify how many tanks the Rheinmetall Group wants to acquire.