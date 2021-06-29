The elephant, known as “Yashoda”, chose the German flag, after it was presented to it, alongside the flag of England, at the Hamburg Zoo.

The 42-year-old elephant has previously succeeded in a number of predictions for the “Euro 2020” matches, such as Germany’s loss to France and the victory of “Manchester” over Portugal, according to the “Deutsche Welle” website.

England have not beaten Germany in the knockout stage of a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup final, losing in the 1990 World Cup, the 1996 European Championship and the 2010 World Cup, and the first two defeats came after penalties in the semi-finals.

The winner of the match between Germany and England, on Tuesday, will meet Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Rome.

Doubts are swirling around the participation of Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Gousens and Antonio Rudiger against England, as Germany coach Joachim Loew said: “For the three, we will make a decision after reviewing their circumstances. We can’t confirm right now. We have to wait,” according to “Reuters”.