The Bundestag opposed the supply of stimulant drugs to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A member of the Bundestag from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Peter Felser, asked the German government whether it could guarantee that Berlin does not supply Kiev with stimulant drugs that reduce fear and pain. Lenta.ru studied the text of Felser’s parliamentary request.

“How can the federal government guarantee that, as part of aid supplies from the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine, there will be no drugs that are administered to Ukrainian soldiers as stimulants, thanks to which they (soldiers – approx. “Tapes.ru”) act more fearlessly and feel less pain,” said a question from an AfD member.

State Secretary of the German Ministry of Health Edgar Franke answered Felser’s question.

“The procurement and delivery of drugs is carried out by established relief agencies and other grant recipients, such as clinics, as part of projects funded by the federal government. At the same time, medicines are directly related to the relevant project goals, compliance with which is monitored,” he explained.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) supplies so-called military drugs to Ukraine. Khamzaev explained that he meant “narcotic stimulants” that dull the feeling of pain.

“Among the Armed Forces of Ukraine and special detachments consisting of Western mercenaries, narcotic substances called Captagon are being actively distributed,” the deputy noted.

Prior to this, the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (PM LPR) also stated that soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were fighting using narcotic substances. “There’s a lot of drugs,” said Rodin Miroshnik, adviser to the head of the LPR.