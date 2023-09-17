Germany | Opponents and supporters of the Eritrean regime clashed, more than 200 arrested

Opponents and supporters of the Eritrean regime clashed on Saturday in Stuttgart, Germany, as a result of which dozens of people were injured.

Over 200 people have been arrested when opponents and supporters of the Eritrean regime clashed on Saturday night in the German city of Stuttgart. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

More than 30 people were injured in the clash. Most of the injured are police officers.

The news agency also reported on the meeting on Sunday AP and German media Deutsche Welle.

Saturday night Opponents of the current Eritrean regime allegedly tried to disrupt a cultural festival organized by supporters of the regime. The events became violent, and more than 300 authorities were sent to the scene, said the local police.

“The intensity or extent of the violence could not be predicted,” Stuttgart’s deputy police chief Carsten Höfler said.

Shortly after the start of the festival, around 200 protesters gathered outside the event area and started throwing stones, bottles and other objects at both the police and the participants of the event.

The police had shown the protesters a place where they could have staged their protest, but they instead headed to the festival site.

Eritreans celebrations have descended into chaos in several countries recently.

At the beginning of August, the celebration of a cultural festival in a Stockholm suburb turned into a fight, when more than a thousand protesters marched through a police cordon to the festival area. There have also been similar clashes in at least Israel, Denmark, Canada, Norway and Germany.

Located on the shores of the Red Sea, Eritrea with a population of 3.6 million is one of the most closed countries in the world. A country ruled by a dictator Isais Afewerki has been in power for over 30 years.