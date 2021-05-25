The US technology giant Google is the subject of an investigation in Germany for anti-competitive practices, in application of a recent law that strengthens the power of action of the state against the behemoths of the digital sector, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The federal anti-cartel office opened an investigation against two European entities of Google and its parent company Alphabet in the United States “in accordance with the new regulations for companies in the digital sector,” the head of competition announced in a statement, after having already launched Similar measures this year against Amazon and Facebook.

News in development.

JPE