Germany opens an extra can of tax money to lift Otta Normalverbraucher into an EV.

Not every country follows our shining example to spend 28 billion for 0.000036 degrees less global warming. But neighboring Germany is at least trying to join us a little. In That homeland the Greens are ruling these days together with the local VVD. The result is quite predictable. There is a lot of money being pulled to get citizens to buy a (preferably German) EV. Good for the environment on paper and good for German industry on paper. What else do you want.

Yet the subsidy for electric cars is also under fire in Germany. Thousands of euros (up to 9,000 euros) are thrown per car and that of course adds up. In addition, not everyone can still buy an EV. So billions of taxpayers’ money goes to people who don’t bite a stick anyway.

The local D66 voter, so to speak, who shows off his brand new green feathers at the local padel association. And meanwhile driving in a muddy new German premium box. There is quite a bit of grumbling about that, also in Germany. Moreover, as with any subsidy, handy Harrys also cheated.

So the subsidy for this year was slightly overhauled. Plug-in hybrids are no longer eligible for free money at all. And from 1 September, only private individuals will be eligible for the subsidy. Lease companies and cars used for business purposes will then have to pay the full price. Currently, the percentage of grant applicants who are private individuals is 48 percent.

Despite the restrictions, 1.72 billion has already been spent on EV subsidies by the German government this year. That is less than in previous years, but still more than expected. And also approximately the amount budgeted for the whole year. So the cake is actually finished.

But do not be sad! The German government is now making an extra 400 million available for the rest of the year grant subsidy. Our readers living in Germany who buy a car privately can therefore go for the Taycan with confidence. And that is also good news for the Dutchman who wants to take over Taycan in about three years. It will undoubtedly make the tough negotiation about the price easier… right?

This article Germany opens an extra can of tax money for EVs appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Germany #opens #extra #taxpayers #money #EVs