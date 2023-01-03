Germany | One hundred years ago, Germany was hit by hyperinflation, which turned banknotes into “play money” – can the same thing happen again?

The value of the German mark collapsed completely after the First World War. Marka became play money, and the loss of trust is believed to have played into Hitler’s pocket.

Inflation is currently booming in Germany at an annual rate of ten percent, which has revived an old angst.

“Are we threatened by hyperinflation like in the 20s?” asked the public radio channel MDR in autumn.

“Inflation, German trauma”, was the headline Berliner Zeitung magazine recently. “Is the threat of a complete collapse of the value of money again?”

The answer is no. Germany is not threatened by hyperinflation. This is also a stark statement from the point of view of Finns, because the Finnish economy has been connected to Germany in many ways since the introduction of the euro currency.

Germany’s inflationary trauma has a succinct explanation: 1923.

In 1923, the value of the German mark dwindled to nothing at a terrible rate. So exactly a century has passed since hyperinflation, but the “celebratory year” 2023 will hardly be celebrated.

The numbers are not intended to illustrate the plight of a hundred years ago.

“In December 1923, prices had risen by an unimaginable 182 billion percent from December 1922,” writes Die Welt magazine’s financial editor Frank Stocker on its website inflation1923.de. Stocker is also a non-fiction writer with a recently published work Die Inflation von 1923.

In practice, the notes turned into play money. Pictures of children making crafts with billions of mark banknotes have gone down in history.

The mothers and fathers of the family, on the other hand, rushed the bills to the store in wheelbarrows or laundry baskets before the prices soared higher again.

The basement vault of a German bank in 1923. The vault was filled from floor to ceiling with stacks of banknotes.

Hyperinflation is the easiest to grasp from the point of view of the ordinary tramp.

On June 9, 1923 – when Germany had already been living in hyperinflation for quite some time – a kilo of potatoes cost FIM 5,000 and a tram ticket FIM 600 in Berlin.

On December 2, 1923, a kilo of potatoes cost 90 billion marks and a tram ticket 50 billion marks.

Mark’s along with it, the confidence of the Germans in their own state, the so-called Weimar Republic, collapsed. Therefore, the hyperinflation of 1923 was not only an economic discipline but also a politically far-reaching phenomenon.

Hyperinflation eroded everyday life, which is believed to partly explain the popularity of extremist movements. In November 1923, a 34-year-old war veteran attempted a coup in Munich Adolf Hitler.

The so-called Bierkeller-Putsch remained a weak attempt. In 1933, Hitler and his Nazi party then managed to wrestle themselves into power.

Hyperinflation there is no consensus on the definition.

Adviser Mika Kortelainen Suomen Pankista tells one definition, which is from a US economist From Philipp Cagan.

“In it, hyperinflation is defined as an increase in the general price level that exceeds 50 percent per month (month per month),” Kortelainen says via email.

“Hyperinflation is considered to end when monthly inflation falls below 50 percent and remains below that for a year.”

Kortelainen illustrates what monthly inflation staying at exactly 50 percent would mean on an annual basis. If a product – let’s say a liter of milk – costs exactly one euro now, then one year from now it should cost 129.75 euros.

In Germany, Cagan’s hyperinflation criteria were already met in the summer of 1922. However, the worst was yet to come.

Germany’s the background of hyperinflation was the First World War in 1914–1918.

Germany had financed its war effort as a debt with both foreign loans and domestic bonds. The burden was significantly increased by the fact that, after the lost war, the victorious powers – above all France – forced Germany to pay gigantic war reparations of 132 billion gold marks.

At the turn of the year 1923, Germany was in arrears of war reparations. Wood, coal and telegraph poles had not been delivered. France retaliated by occupying the Ruhr region, the heart of Germany’s economy.

The German government urged its citizens to passive resistance. The economy collapsed, but the government’s spending only increased – while citizens’ confidence in the future and foreign financial institutions’ confidence in Germany crumbled.

The State Bank put the banknote presses into full swing. Inflation got out of control once and for all.

in Germany during hyperinflation there was also a whole group of Finns. One of them was a 30-year-old bachelor of both rights Ilmari Caselius, who wrote from Berlin “letters to Hels. For Sanomat”.

Caselius’ articles are a fascinating picture of the times. Among other things, he told in September 1923 how the German “middle class, who had invested their wealth for the benefit of the fatherland, lost the interest on their war loans and also lost their deposits, lost their means of living”.

The reckless gallop of inflation made even everyday life difficult.

“In the restaurant – although only once – in the middle of my meal, the item happened to rise in the time between the order and the payment,” Caselius wrote in December 1923.

Ilmari Caselius wrote about “German economic anarchy” in December 1923, when hyperinflation had started to be reined in with the so-called interest rate cap.

Already in August 1922, Caselius wrote about how Germany is basically a cheap country for Finns. However, he thought that the reasons for Finns’ trips to Germany are elsewhere.

“First of all, Finland is a prohibition law country. That’s why so many travel here,” Caselius wrote from Berlin. “Businessmen arrive on ‘business’, thin and fat ‘to take care of their health’, artists and the young generation to ‘study’.”

“So far, I know of only three drunkards, two of them artists on a study trip,” Caselius summed up.

Ilmari Caselius was in Berlin apparently completing his postgraduate studies. He later became a professor of civil law at the University of Helsinki.

Caselius’s letters convey a picture of the times, even in its darkest parts.

In September 1923, Caselius wrote about the profiteers of hyperinflation, the speculators who live lavishly “at the expense of those who suffer”.

“The majority of these are Jews,” Caselius wrote. “Nothing is good enough, expensive enough for them. Starvation of a loved one means a new bottle of champagne, a new car. No taxation applies to these parasites, no currency regulations reach them.”

And so on: “Fortunately, Jews have not reached significant positions in Finland, but that danger is always there.”

Anti-Semitism seems especially repulsive when you know what the Germans did in the following decade. It seems equally ridiculous that Helsingin Sanomat published such a text.

Germany’s hyperinflation had a really bad effect. It gives perspective to current trials.

A German or a Finn in 2023 will still hardly be comforted by the fact that the current electricity and fuel prices or trade bills are only mild suffering compared to a century ago.

Besides, a question arises. After all, even the current annual inflation has climbed to the ten percent mark like stealth, and the prices of some products have risen by up to tens of percent in a short period of time.

So what actually prevents hyperinflation?

There were queues to buy food in hyperinflation-ridden Germany, where the value of money weakened rapidly. The photo is apparently from 1923. The location of the photo is unknown.

Must ask an expert.

“In the euro area, hyperinflation has been prevented by the establishment of the European Central Bank, which has the goal of price stability and the ban on financing finance ministries,” says Kortelainen of the Bank of Finland.

The price stability goal means that inflation will be 2 percent in the medium term.

Kortelainen states that in order to reach the goal, the central bank will raise interest rates if necessary. This is exactly what has happened recently, as mortgage debtors well know.

The value of money is fundamentally based on trust. In this respect, things are fine, says Kortelainen.

“Currently market-derived inflation expectations, the ECB’s inflation forecasts and survey-based [kyselytutkimuksiin pohjaavat] inflation expectations are all approaching the ECB’s two percent inflation target in the medium term.”

“In this regard, it can be said that general confidence in the institutions and the achievement of the central bank’s inflation target is complete.”