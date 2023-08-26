Germany has reportedly outlined plans to spend nearly €1 billion on AI research over the next two years through public funding, in a bid to step up competition with the United States. Education and Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger has set the goal, which is almost double what was previously invested in research in this field, Reuters reported. As part of the plan, the country aims to create 150 new university labs for AI research, expand data centers and make public datasets more accessible to generate new insights. Stark-Watzinger appears to believe that Europe could have an edge over nations like the United States and China thanks to the continent’s regulatory framework and potential for collaboration with other European Union countries. You also said that Europe pays more attention to personal privacy and security in the development of AI and could therefore attract more private investment. “We have AI that is explainable, reliable and transparent,” she said. “That’s a competitive advantage.” However, the country still has a long way to go to match US investment: Citing a report from Stanford University, Reuters reported that US government spending on AI in 2022 was $3.3 billion. , while the sector has attracted $47.4 billion in private investment.