Germany “stops” for six days: the train drivers' strike which blocks the whole of Europe

The German railway system is immersed in longest strike ever called, involving both freight trains, stopped since 6pm yesterday, January 23, and passenger convoys, stopped since two last night: around 80% of long-distance trains have been cancelled. The shutdown has paralyzed the entire country and is already leaving a trail of large-scale economic impacts and disruption. This is the fourth agitation in two months by the train drivers of the German Railways which aims to achieve a reduction of working hours (38 to 35 hours per week) and a salary increase (500 euros with a bonus that compensates for inflation up to 2,850 euros). The protest is scheduled for last six days, until next Monday. generating not only a complete blockade of internal transport, but also significant repercussions on European freight traffic.

The Railways spokeswoman highlighted how the abstention from work is affecting freight traffic at a continental level: “This six-day strike (…) is the longest in the history of Deutsche Bahn, some freight trains are on strike and this has also having an impact on European freight transport which passes through the Alps or goes to Scandinavia or seaports in Holland and Belgium”.

It is therefore indisputable that the consequences are not limited to the German economy, but put the entire European Union to the test. Tourists, commuters and goods transiting through Germany are now facing delays and cancellations, with uncertainty over the length of the work stoppage and its long-term effects. The economic impact of this action was estimated at one billion eurosaccording to the analysis of the industry association cited by Deutsche Welle.

Meanwhile, German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said that the strike will increase pressure on supply chains already under stress, with particular reference to attacks on the Red Sea shipping routes. The German Chancellor also intervened regarding the strike, Olaf Scholz, making an appeal to common sense, asking train drivers to use their right to strike with moderation. Adding: “This does not prevent anyone from using their opportunities and rights wisely at all times. And this is my appeal,” she concluded.

In addition to the inevitable cancellations, the question remains what the extent of the accumulation of delivery delays will be. In the meantime, the dispute between the parties involved remains open between GDL (locomotive drivers' union) and Deutsche Bahn on wages and working hours: Deutsche Bahn has put forward a proposal which contemplates the reduction of only one hour per week, accompanied by a salary increase of 2.7%, provided that the train drivers agree to keep the 38 hours per week unchanged. However, if this condition were met, the proposed salary increases would be 13%, with the addition of a single bonus linked to inflation. Despite this, the offer was rejected and returned to the sender.

