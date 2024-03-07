Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/03/2024 – 21:06

Parts of an object the size of an SUV discarded by the International Space Station may fall in the west of the country. Government monitors trajectory, but says risks are minimal. Germany monitors the trajectory of an object launched almost three years ago by the International Space Station (ISS) which, according to calculations by the German space agency, could fall this Friday (08/03 ) in the state of Rhineland Palatinate in the west or in other regions of the country.

It is a battery pack that was discarded by the ISS on March 21, 2021. The object, the size of an SUV car, weighs 2.6 tons.

According to the German Aerospace Center (DLR), the most recent calculations show that the package could enter the atmosphere over North America, although this could still change. The object will combust as it approaches the Earth's surface.

“Closely monitored” object

Initial analyzes suggest that parts of the package could resist the impacts of re-entry into the atmosphere and reach the surface. But, according to the DLR, this represents a “statistically unlikely” risk for the country. Additionally, there is a significant likelihood that the battery pack could fall into the ocean.

Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) stated that the object “is closely monitored”, and that crisis measures are already prepared in case the debris falls on German soil.

The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) sent text messages to alert apps on Thursday saying there was a low risk of debris falling in Germany, but said users would be informed if the situation changes. .

