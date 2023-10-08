Polling houses estimate that the conservative coalition will win the elections in the states of Hesse and Bavaria, and the exit polls from the state broadcaster ARD confirm this. This is one of the most important elections in the country with the focus on the financial electorate, decisive in defining the future of German politics.

It could be the rise of the far right after the unpopular government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz collapsed in the elections. June 7 polls of this year.

Almost 14 million people were called to the polls this Sunday, October 8, a number that represents one in five of the German electorate and which is considered the thermometer of German politics.

Bavaria is the region with the largest number of voters with 9.4 million eligible people, but it is neighboring Hesse, the large economic state that includes the financial capital of Frankfurt, where eyes are on to know the opinion of the 4 .3 million voters.

In both points, the country’s opposition bloc, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), are leading the polls, according to public television ARD and ZDF.

The CSU has been in the lead in Bavaria since 1957 and is now extending its streak with the support of around 37% of the vote, little changed from five years ago when it came to power, and winning by 20 points over its closest rival. nearby.

In Hesse the scenario is similar for the conservatives, the CDU has achieved around 35% of the votes, gaining ground and also well ahead of its rivals.

Not so for the left-wing national ruling parties, for whom polls point to disappointing results. Sour news for the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats.

Both the Greens and Scholz’s Social Democrats, who put forward national Interior Minister Nancy Faeser as their candidate, had hoped to take the seat of conservative Hesse governor Boris Rhein, but neither party seemed close to challenging the 24-year limit. control of the CDU in office.

Exit polls showed them at around 16%, competing with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) for second place.

We do a lot of good things with each other and sometimes we talk about them. Above all, the AfD’s results are alarming and we must do everything possible to regain trustsaid Omid Nouripour, national co-leader of the Greens.

On the other hand, local media estimates suggested that the Free Democrats (FDP) would not reach the 5% support needed to remain in the Bavarian state legislature and were not sure of achieving that mark in Hesse either.

Which leaves a scenario of almost imminent loss in these elections for the FDP and Christian Lindner, party leader and national Finance Minister, which, in turn, could further fuel coalition tensions.

With the partial numbers, and compared to the 2018 results, Scholz’s partners – the Greens and the Free Democrats – performed worse than five years ago in the elections.

In contrast, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) increased from 16% in Hesse and 15% in Bavaria, compared to 13.1% and 11.6% respectively in 2018.

The reasons for voter discontent

The strength of the conservatives in these two regions is conclusive for the German Government and shows the rejection of the decisions that have led Germany to the current state of high inflation, extensive energy dependence and having fallen into recession twice in less than a year.

The general secretary of Scholz’s party, Kevin Kuehnert, acknowledged that there was “a message to Berlin” in the defeats of the three ruling parties in two states.

Furthermore, the chancellor’s coalition has not been able to escape the bitter internal struggles involving everything from the questioned climate laws to social spending cuts, which have put pressure on citizens’ pockets.

Germany, Europe's economic engine, enters recession





And after forming a tripartite coalition two years ago, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz soon had to deal with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis, which led the leading European economy to accumulate several periods in the red in its finance.

Another issue at the center of conversations and on voters’ minds is migration, as Germany, like other parts of Europe, faces a wave of newcomers.

“The borders must be secured the way the Bavarian border police do. Scholz’s coalition has done nothing more than sweep the issue under the rug,” state premier Soeder said last Friday at the ZDF station.

Annual inflation in Germany falls to pre-Ukraine war levels





Despite these defiant words, the truth is that there is more at stake for the state premier, because if the CSU does not do well enough, his hopes of one day becoming a candidate for chancellor may be dashed.

With this Sunday’s scenario, it is revealed that the approval of the Scholz Government has reached the lowest level since he took office in December 2021, according to the records of the ARD-Deutrschland Trend survey, with four out of five Germans dissatisfied with their work and handling of social and economic problems.

With Routers and APs.