A change in German legislation that came into force this Thursday (27) determines that anyone requesting naturalization must agree to Israel’s right to exist.

In a statement, the German Interior Ministry said that the topic was included among the new test questions for those applying for naturalization in the country.

“In response to growing anti-Semitism in Germany, the list of naturalization test questions has been expanded. New questions were added on the topics of anti-Semitism, the right to exist of the State of Israel and Jewish life in Germany”, stated the ministry in the note.

Since Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7 last year, which started the current war in the Gaza Strip, anti-Semitic incidents have increased in Germany: statistics released this week showed that the number of incidents grew by 83% in 2023.