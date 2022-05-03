Home page World

Of: Laura May

Split

The “Press Freedom Ranking 2022” by Reporters Without Borders reveals a worrying trend – also in Germany and Austria.

Munich – Corona in particular has shaken many people’s trust in the media in Germany. The skeptical side sensed complete conformist reporting dictated directly by the government. The media, on the other hand, often reacted quickly to criticism with accusations of conspiracy theories and anti-democratic behavior.

The fronts remain hardened. Countries like Germany and Austria, where freedom of the press is actually part of society, have slipped down in Reporters Without Borders’ annual press freedom ranking: Germany from 13th to 16th place, Austria even from 17th to 31st place.

Press freedom 2022: More and more violent attacks on journalists in Germany

Reporters Without Borders counted 80 violent attacks in Germany last year, more than at any time since documentation began in 2013. A negative record was already set in 2020 with 65 cases. Again, most of the attacks (52 out of 80) occurred during protests from the “lateral thinking” spectrum against corona measures. In addition, twelve police attacks on the press were documented. The organization also assumes that there are many unreported cases of violence against media workers.

“In Germany, in the past two years, hardly a week went by without insults from media workers, no hits or shoves, no published real names and addresses of media representatives,” emphasized Christopher Resch from Reporters Without Borders in a guest article for the KNA media service.

In Germany, too, the independence and freedom of the press is increasingly being questioned. © imago/Waldmüller

Press freedom: North Korea remains at the bottom, Norway at the top



China, Myanmar and Iran as well as Turkmenistan, Eritrea and North Korea (position 180) landed at the bottom of the ranking list. As before, the Scandinavian countries are largely responsible for the top rankings: Norway takes first place for the sixth time in a row. Denmark and Sweden follow. You can find the full press freedom ranking here here.

Still, looking at the back ranks is more important for the human rights organization on commemoration day: “Killings and kidnappings, arrests and physical attacks are just different manifestations of the same problem: governments, interest groups and individuals want to use violence to prevent media workers from reporting independently,” said ROG -CEO Michael Rediske.

Journalists in Europe are still comparatively free

The phenomenon can be observed in all parts of the world, whether in Russia, Myanmar or Afghanistan – or “even in Germany, where aggressiveness towards journalists has risen to a record high”.

According to the ranking, Europe is still the region of the world where journalists can work the most freely. However, there were also two murders of journalists here. Giorgos Karaivaz died in Greece (rank 108), the lowest-ranked country in the EU, and Peter de Vries in the Netherlands (rank 28).