Handelsblatt: The West’s sanctions policy against Russia is a failure

Western countries’ anti-Russian sanctions have had almost no effect on Moscow and are a failure, reports Handelsblatt with reference to sources.

“The Russian economy is actively growing thanks to the military industry (…) If we look at it soberly, the sanctions policy of the West should be called a failure. When we talk about introducing sanctions to end a conflict, restrictions should work quickly, and not over a very long period of time,” the newspaper reports.

The publication notes that in the long term, Russia will again freely participate in world trade, “whether the West wants it or not.”

On July 3, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that anti-Russian sanctions were a gift for Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, Moscow stopped sending money abroad and began investing in the country’s development.