European manufacturers do not want to give up the import of certain types of Russian steel products, without which their business model will lose meaning, which is reflected in the new 12th package of sanctions of the European Union (EU). A columnist for a German magazine wrote about this on December 21 Der Spiegel Michael Sauga.

According to the author of the article, representatives of the European steel industry expressed criticism in response to the EU decision to extend the grace period for the import of Russian semi-finished steel products, otherwise called “slabs,” into the EU.

“It is unbearable that, under the influence of several member states and steel importers, the European Union is taking its own sanctions system to the point of absurdity,” Axel Eggert, director general of the European steel industry association Eurofer, was quoted as saying by the publication.

It is noted that the end of the grace period for the import of these products was initially scheduled for the fall of 2024, but several European manufacturers using Russian products in their enterprises “put pressure” on their governments. In turn, EU diplomats indicated that during consultations on the new sanctions package, representatives of Belgium, Italy and the Czech Republic insisted on extending this grace period, but Germany expressed its disagreement.

At the same time, according to Eurofer, the share of Russian “slabs” in European imports has increased to approximately 56% in recent months, which exceeded the level of the pre-sanction period. It is predicted that Russian producers will earn up to €2 billion annually from this export only until 2026.

“It’s understandable why some processors want to preserve this gold mine. Because otherwise their business model will make no sense, since it is based on the cheapest imports,” Eggert said indignantly.

The publication also cited the opinion of the Prime Minister of the Belgian province of Wallonia, Elio di Rupo, who said that European Union sanctions “should not harm member states more than Russia.” In Belgium alone, four thousand jobs could be at risk if restrictions are introduced, therefore, “a transition period is needed to prevent social catastrophe,” he added.

In the 12th package of sanctions adopted on December 18, the grace period for the import of certain types of steel semi-finished products from the Russian Federation into the region was extended until October 2028.

On December 21, experts reported that the sanctions did not have a destructive effect on Russia due to an effect called the “big country trap.” In addition, they added that attempts to restrict a key exporter lead to market destabilization.

In addition, the European Union, as part of the 12th package of sanctions against Russia, exempted the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project from observing the price ceiling. It is noted that this measure will be in force until June 28, 2024. The document emphasized that the Sakhalin-2 project, located in Russia, is important for meeting the energy security needs of Japan.

The director of the Center for Market Research at the Higher School of Economics, Georgy Ostapkovich, told Izvestia that the next package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union will not cause significant harm to the Russian economy. He noted that Russia will deal with these supplies – for example, transfer them to eastern markets, like oil and gas. At the same time, the expert does not predict huge losses for Russia.

Western states have increased sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation amid a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by the President of the Russian Federation against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.