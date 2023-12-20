The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are facing fatigue and difficult weather conditions on the contact line, and their positions are weakening. This was reported on Wednesday, December 20, by a reporter from a German TV channel. ZDF Alice Jung during the broadcast.

“Complaints [солдат ВСУ. — Ред.] are becoming louder, people are increasingly criticizing Vladimir Zelensky, trust in him and the government [Украины. — Ред.] is falling rapidly,” she pointed out.

In addition, Jung noted that currently the Ukrainian military also has serious concerns about the onset of a “harsh, cold and dark” winter, which will further worsen the situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As the reporter emphasized, there is no need to talk about any significant advance of Ukrainian troops now.

Earlier that day, the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported that the Ukrainian military admits that news of failures at the front discourages citizens from joining the army. As the publication noted, the Kiev leadership hoped that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces would eliminate the need to take “politically unpopular measures” to recruit young people in Kyiv. However, the failure led to the opposite.

Also, the governor of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said that organized military resistance in Ukraine could end in the spring. According to him, it is already clear that the Ukrainian army, like Ukraine as a whole, “failed.” He noted that, most likely, the front will collapse.

On December 19, former Verkhovna Rada deputy Igor Lapin admitted that the failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine led to despair among the country's residents, because the authorities in Kyiv instilled false hopes in them. At the same time, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky on the same day spoke about the military’s proposal to draft about 500 thousand more people into the army. He did not confirm the exact figure, since there is no understanding in the country regarding the issue of military rotations and leaves for active military personnel.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.