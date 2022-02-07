Berlin is ready to pay a high economic price for the security of Ukraine. This was announced on Monday, February 7, by German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock at a briefing in Kiev.

She clarified that Germany will do everything in order to “prevent further escalation.” The minister added that the parties “have jointly prepared a number of tough measures against Russia in this case, these sanctions are unprecedented and agreed with all partners.”

“Against this background, I want to emphasize that due to the close economic relations of all partners and, above all, my country, yes, we are also ready to pay a high economic price for this, since we are talking about the security of Ukraine,” Burbock said.

At the same time, as the head of the German Foreign Ministry noted, Kiev “can count” on Germany in any situation. In particular, Burbock clarified, we are talking about the pandemic and the issue of gas transit. At the same time, the minister stressed that on the issue of de-escalation, “the ball lies on the side of Moscow, they are responsible for relieving tension in this situation.”

“At any moment there is a readiness for a serious dialogue with Russia, but also absolute clarity about the consequences <…> in the event of further aggression against Ukraine,” Burbock concluded.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron said dialogue with Russia was the main means of achieving stability and security in Europe. According to him, all parties “should behave responsibly.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday that Britain and the United States had invented a “Russian threat” in order to “heroically” fight it. The West is trying to divert attention from its own political crises and “drain billions into armaments,” the diplomat said.

In the United States and a number of European countries, they have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in Russia’s “aggressive actions” against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, saying that it does not threaten anyone, and such statements are used as an excuse to place as much NATO military equipment as possible near the borders of the Russian Federation.

On January 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was not going to start a war with Ukraine, and Western countries and the United States were “hysterically” developing the topic of a threat to Ukraine from the Russian Federation instead of forcing Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements.