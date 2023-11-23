AEven if inflation has probably passed its peak: Germany will no longer issue inflation-protected bonds until further notice. As the German Finance Agency announced on Wednesday evening, from next year onwards no new federal securities will be issued in which interest and principal payments are linked to the inflation rate and rise with it. Even outstanding papers should no longer be increased.

However, the currently outstanding inflation-indexed federal securities remain tradable on the market. Currently, these are four inflation-indexed bonds with a total volume of 66.25 billion euros and maturities between 2026 and 2046. Three of these bonds originally had terms of around 10 years, one of 30 years, so that as things currently stand, only one will remain after 2033 only one of the so-called leftists will remain.

No reason was initially given for the move. In an interview with the Börsen-Zeitung, the managing director of the finance agency, Tammo Diemer, said that the profitability was rather low. In the long term, the advantages of being an additional financing instrument would be counteracted by the associated risks, both in terms of planning security and the risk of high financing costs in individual years. Even in phases of very high financing needs, the federal government can easily cover the necessary funds through conventional financial instruments and green federal securities. Since we are the leading issuer of conventional, non-inflation-protected bonds in the euro area, this means relatively favorable refinancing conditions for the federal government.

Linkers were a comparatively cheap financing instrument during a period of persistently low inflation. When inflation or deflation is low, the returns are usually lower than those of nominal bonds. Germany issued such a bond for the first time in March 2006. In July 2022, DZ-Bank estimated the financing advantage since its introduction at a total of 2.4 billion euros. In 2012, the then head of the finance agency, Carl Heinz Daube, said in an interview that they had assured the market that they would issue regularly and that they wanted to be a reliable partner in expanding this market segment.

However, recent high inflation and rising interest rates have caused the federal government’s interest burden to rise significantly. However, the so-called index ratio, with which inflation is incorporated into the interest rate and the nominal value, has risen drastically in the past few months. The eleven-year linker issued in 2012 reached a level of 1.2444 at the end of its term. The eleven-year-old paper issued in 2015 has now exceeded this level. The most recent ten-year inflation-protected bond issued in 2021 now has a ratio of 1.1885. In April 2022, the federal government’s provisions for inflation-indexed federal securities still amounted to 8.8 billion euros; in September of this year it was already 13.4 billion euros. At the end of 2020 there were still 3.6 billion.







Given the share of inflation securities in the total holdings of federal securities, which is only 1 percent, the interest expenses are very high and amount to around 20 percent. As early as June 2022, Finance Minister Christian Lindner had expressly blamed the issue of inflation-protected government bonds by previous governments for the “steep wall” of interest payments that was opening up before the federal government. “We used to make money there, now we’re paying billions for it,” he told the Reuters news agency.