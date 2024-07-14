Sunday, July 14, 2024
Germany | Newspaper: Several dead and injured in shooting in southwestern Germany

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 14, 2024
in World Europe
Germany | Newspaper: Several dead and injured in shooting in southwestern Germany
The attacker is suspected to be a hunter.

Several people have died in a shooting in Lautlingen, Germany on Sunday. Lautlingen is located in the southwestern part of the country in the state of Baden-Württemberg.

The news agency Reuters and Sakslaislehti reported on the matter Bild.

According to Bild, the suspected shooter is a hunter, but the manner of death of the victims has not been specified.

Germany’s the police say there are several dead, but have not confirmed the exact number. According to Bild, there are also several injured.

According to the police, bystanders were not in danger.

According to Bild, there are several rescue vehicles and helicopters at the scene.

