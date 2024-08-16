In Germany a new alarm for possible intentional contamination of drinking water in an army barracksnear the site where a similar case occurred two days ago, local authorities said today. Mechernich municipalitynear Cologne in the west of the country, reported a breach in the local drinking water treatment and distribution site, specifying that it supplied a nearby Bundeswehr base. “Due to a breach in the drinking water distribution site in the town of Mechernich, it is possible that drinking water has been contaminated in a way that is dangerous to health,” the municipality and health service of Mechernich announced in a press release.

The city has urged the population not to drink tap water and not to take showers“in light of the recent events at the Bundeswehr base in Cologne.” He added that the security fence surrounding the water treatment plant had been cut to force the way through. A city councilor, Thomas Hambach, added that The intrusion was discovered by an army patrol, following the tightening of controls following recent suspicions of sabotage in Cologne. The drinking water site is equipped with an alarm system, but it did not work, he added. Already on Wednesday, fears of sabotage had triggered security alerts at two military bases in the country, one in Cologne belonging to the air force, which is very active in providing military aid to Ukraine, and another belonging to NATO.

In Cologne, too, authorities discovered a hole in a fence surrounding a drinking water site. that supplies the barracks and have sealed the premises. The checks carried out so far have not confirmed any contamination. At the same time, NATO reported an attempted break-in at its Geilenkirchen air base.where AWACS reconnaissance aircraft are based, but no link has been established between the two incidents. “These incidents show that we must remain vigilant,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. Several German politicians have pointed to possible Russian responsibility for Wednesday’s two incidents, arguing that they could be part of a hybrid war linked to Berlin’s support for Kiev.