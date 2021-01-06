The Covid-19 pandemic is not weakening in Europe. Several countries are imposing more and more restrictive and drastic measures, like Germany. “We are around 1,000 deaths every day. The situation is no longer under control. Angela Merkel extends current restrictions until January 31: closures of schools and non-essential businesses“, relates the journalist Laurent Desbonnets, present in Berlin, Tuesday January 5th.

But other measures should be added as well. It will no longer be possible to travel more than 15 km from home. Hope, however, comes from vaccination. 316,000 Germans have already received their first dose of the vaccine. However, the country fears a shortage in terms of supply in the long term. The Chancellor admits, for her part, that it is impossible to know the delivery schedule for the moment.