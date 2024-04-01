The partial legalization of cannabis for personal use promoted by the government of Olaf Scholz has come into force in Germany, a law that authorizes the possession of up to 25 grams of cannabis for personal use even in public. Since just after midnight yesterday, a few hundred people gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, lighting joints to celebrate the law approved last month by the Bundesrat after a long debate following the Bundestag's green light.

The law also authorizes the possession of cannabis plants, three at most, in homes, where up to 50 grams can be stored. However, smoking grass within a hundred meters of schools and sports centers remains prohibited.

The government responded to opposition criticism by underlining how cannabis consumption has increased despite the bans which have only had the effect of fueling the black market and putting products into circulation with uncontrolled active ingredients as well as toxic additives.