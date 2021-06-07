It has happened so many times that it is even strange to remember it. Whenever an important championship is approaching, it does not matter if it is a World Cup or a European Championship, Germany is always there. What has been experienced to date does not matter. Your competitiveness is innate. And so he put it to the test again in his last trial by fire before starting the Eurocup (nothing more and nothing less than against the French world champion) against a Latvian team to whom he endorsed a very tough 7-1 defeat. Criticisms of Mannschaft, especially after the 6-0 they suffered against the Spanish team in November, they could not be greater. But those of Löw reacted. And they gave a tribute before starting the EURO.

Löw dispensed with experiments. He proposed an eleven with Hummels and Müller, both banned from his team, but recovered due to the lack of prosperity of the project after the failure in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup. Kroos also started from the beginning, fully recovered from the coronavirus. The result of Löw’s bet was overwhelming. The four-time world champion was a gale that was to hurt. Much damage. Müller and Havertz had the first in their boots in the opening bars of the crash until Gosens and Gündogan opened the can in a matter of two minutes. Müller, Ozol on his own and Gnabry reflected the overwhelming superiority of the Germans on the pitch. It was the usual roller. The old Germany. One hand in 45 minutes.

The second half, more of the same. Everything Löw did turned out well for him. Werner entered the field of play and scored the sixth, making it clear that Germany was not starting as a mere spectator at the Eurocup. Saveljevs, out of nowhere, he managed to score the honor goal for Latvia, but the Mannschaft was quick to respond. Sané, recently entered the field as well, reestablished the difference of six and handed down a sentence: Germany wants it all. Forever.